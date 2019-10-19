Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SU. CIBC set a $53.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. National Bank Financial cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.11.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $25.81 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SU. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,009,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,402,487,000 after buying an additional 12,616,590 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2,637.7% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,430,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,396,000 after buying an additional 4,268,614 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 330.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,664,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,125,000 after buying an additional 2,045,647 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at $78,789,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,178,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $860,790,000 after buying an additional 1,662,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

