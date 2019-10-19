Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Sells 4,000 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ lowered its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Group by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 47.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

In other news, insider Christopher Striano sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $337,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,250.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,129,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $299,006,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 694,319 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,544 and have sold 9,161,966 shares valued at $300,689,747. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Group stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.39. 3,711,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,410,636. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $55.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.