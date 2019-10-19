Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Takes Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in L3Harris by 246.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris stock traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,996,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,160. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $123.24 and a 52-week high of $217.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. L3Harris had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

In other L3Harris news, CEO William M. Brown sold 106,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.82, for a total transaction of $22,143,636.64. Also, Director Thomas A. Dattilo acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.19 per share, with a total value of $209,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $418,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,722 and have sold 511,068 shares valued at $108,033,097. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of L3Harris from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of L3Harris from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of L3Harris to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of L3Harris from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

