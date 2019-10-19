Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $14.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a negative rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Under Armour from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a hold rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Under Armour from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.06.

NYSE:UAA traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $19.69. 4,087,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,853. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 72.93, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average of $22.47. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 25.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 38.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

