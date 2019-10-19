Swarm Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Swarm has a total market cap of $4.18 million and $3,094.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swarm has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One Swarm token can now be bought for about $0.0531 or 0.00000665 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012603 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00228266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.19 or 0.01128939 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00029569 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00089492 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,654,618 tokens. Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

