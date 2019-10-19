Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TNDM. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.31.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $63.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.69. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $74.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 0.19.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $93.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 9,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $667,946.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,091.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 469,692 shares of company stock worth $32,862,319. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 11,352 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,641,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,363 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after buying an additional 18,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.