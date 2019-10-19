Target Coin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (TGT)

Target Coin (CURRENCY:TGT) traded 88.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One Target Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange. Target Coin has a market cap of $1,759.00 and approximately $572.00 worth of Target Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Target Coin has traded down 96.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00228596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.42 or 0.01135460 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000791 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00029560 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00089535 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Target Coin

Target Coin’s total supply is 2,000,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,429,892 tokens. Target Coin’s official Twitter account is @TargetCoin. Target Coin’s official website is www.tgtcoins.com.

Buying and Selling Target Coin

Target Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Target Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Target Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Target Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

