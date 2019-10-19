Tarush (TAS) Market Cap Achieves $1.91 Million

Tarush (CURRENCY:TAS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 19th. Tarush has a total market cap of $1.91 million and $1.88 million worth of Tarush was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tarush has traded down 40% against the US dollar. One Tarush token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and Hubi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00228109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.01125934 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000787 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00029255 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00089538 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tarush Token Profile

Tarush’s genesis date was March 29th, 2019. Tarush’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens. Tarush’s official Twitter account is @TarushTech. The Reddit community for Tarush is /r/TarushTech and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tarush’s official website is tarush.tech. Tarush’s official message board is medium.com/TarushTech.

Tarush Token Trading

Tarush can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Hubi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tarush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tarush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tarush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

