Tasfoods (ASX:TFL) Trading Up 3.7%

Tasfoods Limited (ASX:TFL) shares were up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$0.14 ($0.10) and last traded at A$0.14 ($0.10), approximately 97,902 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.14 ($0.10).

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.14.

About Tasfoods (ASX:TFL)

TasFoods Limited processes, manufactures, and sells Tasmanian-made food products in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Dairy, Poultry, and Corporate and Other segment. It offers poultry meat products under Nichols Poultry, Nichols Ethical Free Range, and Nichols Kitchen brands; and wasabi flowers, leaves, and leaf stalk, as well as fresh wasabi stems and powdered wasabi.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Tasfoods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tasfoods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.