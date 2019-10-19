Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ERIC. TheStreet cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.07.

ERIC stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.00 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.04.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $57.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 578.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 129.2% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 188.8% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 30.5% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

