Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Receives Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $32.80 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $30.10 price objective on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research note on Thursday. Standpoint Research cut shares of Telefonica Brasil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays cut shares of Telefonica Brasil from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Telefonica Brasil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.36.

Get Telefonica Brasil alerts:

Shares of NYSE VIV traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.23. 560,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,839. Telefonica Brasil has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $14.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Research analysts predict that Telefonica Brasil will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIV. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.