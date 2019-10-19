Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at $2,322,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 16.1% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 8.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,215,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at $696,000.

In related news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $169,956.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,903.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $78,087.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,328 shares of company stock worth $8,269,844 over the last quarter. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPX. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 target price on Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.42.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $82.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $84.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.67.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 72.95% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $722.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

