Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at New Street Research

New Street Research started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TME. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.90 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.20 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.27.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of TME traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,688,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,531. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average of $14.77. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.50.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.51 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2,368.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 278,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 267,648 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,465,000 after buying an additional 1,125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 720,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,797,000 after buying an additional 489,993 shares during the last quarter. 9.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.