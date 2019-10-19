Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.87

Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.87 and traded as high as $15.44. Teucrium Corn Fund shares last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 648 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 50.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 566.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 223.4% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 6,475.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842 shares during the period.

About Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN)

Teucrium Corn Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool that is a series of Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust), a Delaware statutory trust. It will issue common units representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in such Fund, called Shares. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares net asset value reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for corn (Corn Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), including the second to expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%, the third-to-expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

