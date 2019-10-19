Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,750,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 197,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,693,000 after acquiring an additional 87,218 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, insider Ellen Barker sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $2,242,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,629. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $57,739,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,276,204.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,251,117 shares of company stock worth $159,473,823 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.12.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $129.46 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $87.70 and a 52 week high of $132.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.