TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TGTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.90.

TG Therapeutics stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,508. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $9.38.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 496.99% and a negative net margin of 99,488.13%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1,119.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 12,400.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

