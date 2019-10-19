The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$2.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.11. The Coca-Cola also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.06-2.10 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded The Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.26.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE:KO traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $54.78. 17,686,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,813,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.29 and its 200-day moving average is $51.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $55.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Francisco Crespo sold 130,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $7,204,630.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,719,621.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $747,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,603.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 429,638 shares of company stock valued at $23,411,372 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.