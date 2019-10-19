THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.75 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “THL Credit Inc. is a newly-organized, externally-managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company that has filed an election to be treated as a business development company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of middle market companies. The Company invests primarily in private subordinated debt, or mezzanine debt, in middle market companies that require capital for growth and acquisitions. Such investments in many cases include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock or other similar securities. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, THL Credit Advisors LLC, which is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

THL Credit stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. THL Credit has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $7.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $215.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.03.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. THL Credit had a negative net margin of 45.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that THL Credit will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of THL Credit by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of THL Credit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,890,000. Stilwell Value LLC increased its stake in shares of THL Credit by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 486,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 155,793 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G increased its stake in shares of THL Credit by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 2,814,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,686,000 after purchasing an additional 30,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of THL Credit by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

