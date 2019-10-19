Tidex Token (TDX) Price Up 74.8% This Week

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded up 35.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Tidex Token has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $272,507.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tidex Token has traded 74.8% higher against the US dollar. One Tidex Token token can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00006748 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00228110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.01122036 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00029471 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00088923 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token’s genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange.

Tidex Token Token Trading

Tidex Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

