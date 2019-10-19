Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) PT Lowered to $94.00

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TIF. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.78.

Shares of TIF traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,267,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,280. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.28. Tiffany & Co. has a 1-year low of $73.04 and a 1-year high of $117.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.60.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

