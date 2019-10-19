Tompkins Financial Corp Has $65,000 Stock Holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in NY MTG TR INC/SH during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NY MTG TR INC/SH during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in NY MTG TR INC/SH during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 55,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NY MTG TR INC/SH alerts:

Shares of NYMT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,382,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,151. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.59, a current ratio of 116.34 and a quick ratio of 116.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.77. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $6.44.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.90 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 10.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. NY MTG TR INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NYMT shares. Maxim Group set a $7.00 price target on NY MTG TR INC/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

About NY MTG TR INC/SH

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT).

Receive News & Ratings for NY MTG TR INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NY MTG TR INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.