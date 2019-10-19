Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Lowered to C$22.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$20.50 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock traded down C$0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting C$16.63. 212,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,668. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$18.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$9.83 and a 12 month high of C$21.91.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$201.59 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.1286419 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Director Terry Macgibbon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.51, for a total transaction of C$410,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,073,934.08. Also, Senior Officer Anne Elizabeth Stephen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.78, for a total transaction of C$207,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$160,400.82.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.