Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Lowered to C$20.00 at CIBC

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TOU. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. GMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$28.50 to C$25.25 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$25.00 to C$23.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.59.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

TSE:TOU opened at C$11.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.32. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$10.45 and a 1-year high of C$22.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$486.39 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.37%.

In other news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.60 per share, with a total value of C$47,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,026,800. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,524,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$126,291,960. Insiders have purchased 44,580 shares of company stock worth $607,953 over the last three months.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.