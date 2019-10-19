TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Sets New 12-Month High at $442.00

Shares of TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 442 ($5.78) and last traded at GBX 440.81 ($5.76), with a volume of 11709 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 442 ($5.78).

The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 426.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 377.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.62.

About TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY)

TR Property Investment Trust plc is an investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize shareholders’ total returns by investing in the shares and securities of property companies and property related businesses internationally. The Company also invests in investment property located in the United Kingdom only.

