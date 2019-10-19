TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.39.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RNW. CIBC upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of TSE:RNW opened at C$13.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 17.18. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of C$9.76 and a 52 week high of C$14.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.65.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$111.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$108.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 116.77%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

