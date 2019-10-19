Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $58.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.87.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $37.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.54. Tripadvisor has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The travel company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tripadvisor news, insider Dermot Halpin sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $137,144.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,252.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1,909.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 94,178 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 89,492 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,919,577 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $98,763,000 after purchasing an additional 317,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 171,795 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 18,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

