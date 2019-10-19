Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) Stock Position Lowered by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lessened its position in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Triton International were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Triton International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 537,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,724,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Triton International by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 19,372 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Triton International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Triton International by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 30,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 10,436 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in Triton International by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 35,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 12,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $76,204.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,274.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRTN. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Triton International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Triton International from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Compass Point set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Triton International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Triton International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Triton International stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.67. The company had a trading volume of 176,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,793. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average is $32.32. Triton International Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $28.20 and a fifty-two week high of $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Triton International had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Triton International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Triton International Ltd will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.02%.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

