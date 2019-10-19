TrustVerse Hits Market Cap of $7.71 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $7.71 million and $125,777.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustVerse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. During the last week, TrustVerse has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00042581 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.65 or 0.06131205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00001040 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000164 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00042052 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

TrustVerse Token Profile

TrustVerse is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 231,644,090 tokens. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_.

TrustVerse Token Trading

TrustVerse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

