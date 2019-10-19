Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) and Asure Software (NYSE:ASUR) Critical Survey

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) and Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tufin Software Technologies and Asure Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tufin Software Technologies $84.98 million 5.90 -$4.26 million N/A N/A Asure Software $88.95 million 1.47 -$7.55 million $0.43 19.60

Tufin Software Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Asure Software.

Profitability

This table compares Tufin Software Technologies and Asure Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tufin Software Technologies N/A N/A N/A Asure Software -9.77% 6.81% 1.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tufin Software Technologies and Asure Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tufin Software Technologies 0 2 6 0 2.75 Asure Software 0 1 7 0 2.88

Tufin Software Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $29.57, suggesting a potential upside of 91.40%. Asure Software has a consensus target price of $12.71, suggesting a potential upside of 50.82%. Given Tufin Software Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Tufin Software Technologies is more favorable than Asure Software.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.2% of Tufin Software Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of Asure Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of Asure Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Asure Software beats Tufin Software Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications. The company provides solutions in the areas of change management, software-defined data center, firewall optimization, payment card industry data security standard compliance, network segmentation, continuous compliance, risk management, next generation firewall, and business continuity aspects for firewall/network administrators, chief security officers/chief information security officers, compliance officers, service providers, independent auditors, application owners, and chief information officers. It serves telecommunication, financial, energy and utility, retail, government, transportation, and pharmaceutical markets through a network of partners worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel with additional offices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities. The company also offers AsureHCM, an integrated cloud-based solution that provides human resource (HR) management and payroll to benefits, talent acquisition, and performance management services; Evolution HCM, an integrated payroll, HR, and tax management suite; and AsureConsulting, which offers a suite of services to assist organizations through the entire employee lifecycle. In addition, it provides SmartView occupancy sensors and analytics platform that offers insights, which allow companies to make strategic decisions about real estate investments and workplace design; and SmartMove, a move management software that help companies design floorplans and track permanent seat assignments, as well as manage assets, such as telephones, laptops, desks, chairs, and other items assigned to an employee. Further, the company provides AsureSpace Resource Scheduler, a solution for the digital workplace that features conference room and desk reservations, service management, interactive floorplans, visitor management, calendar and Web conference integrations, and reporting; and NowSpace, a mobile app for Apple and Android devices that enables mobile workers to find and reserve desks and conference rooms from their smart phones. It serves clients ranging from Fortune 500 to small and mid-sized businesses directly, as well as through reseller and referral partners. Asure Software, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

