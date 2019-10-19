Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2019

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops security software. It provides a security policy management platform which brings automation and analytics to security and network operations. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. “

Separately, Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.57.

Shares of TUFN stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.45. The company had a trading volume of 274,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,642. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.93. Tufin Software Technologies has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $31.04.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,773,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $39,079,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $672,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $5,632,000. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

