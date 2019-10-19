Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $57.67 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.55 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Turning Point Brands an industry rank of 187 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

NYSE:TPB opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average is $41.39. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $57.06.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 42.97%. The business had revenue of $93.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

In other Turning Point Brands news, CFO Robert M. Lavan bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.03 per share, with a total value of $92,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director H.C. Charles Diao bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.84 per share, for a total transaction of $35,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $609,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,763 shares of company stock worth $250,183 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 68,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

