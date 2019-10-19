UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires New Position in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of Fluidigm as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLDM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Fluidigm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fluidigm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Fluidigm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Fluidigm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,188,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Fluidigm by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 32,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FLDM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

In other news, Director Samuel D. Colella acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,367. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Levin Easterly Partners Llc sold 577,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $3,116,863.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $95,460 and have sold 1,238,708 shares worth $9,517,533. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FLDM traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,873. The firm has a market cap of $299.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.33. Fluidigm Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.16 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 31.45% and a negative net margin of 57.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

