UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 12,777 Shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 79.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 489,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 236,695 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 75,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 29,012 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,625,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,242,000 after acquiring an additional 212,277 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,234,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after acquiring an additional 66,769 shares during the period.

REGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

REGI remained flat at $$15.15 on Friday. 497,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,189. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03. The stock has a market cap of $590.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.93 million. Renewable Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

