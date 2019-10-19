UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 9,092 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,717 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRST. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 363,258 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 116,471 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,172,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,244,000 after acquiring an additional 90,315 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 276,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 72,186 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. 63.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Anthony J. Md Phd Marinello purchased 5,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $38,547.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 91,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,823.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,400 shares of company stock worth $57,422 over the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRST stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.15. 179,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,927. The company has a market capitalization of $791.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $8.64.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $44.11 million for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 12.19%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRST shares. GMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

