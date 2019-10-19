UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $515,000 Holdings in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,343 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 12.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 69,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 591,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,600,000 after acquiring an additional 20,878 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,899 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $129,993,000 after acquiring an additional 448,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 99.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CASH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley set a $38.00 price target on shares of Meta Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $39.00 price target on shares of Meta Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.30. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.26.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $110.76 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 7.12%.

In other news, Director William David Tull sold 9,956 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $271,898.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.