UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Rio Tinto (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.50% from the stock’s current price.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,000 ($52.27) to GBX 3,700 ($48.35) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,250 ($68.60) target price on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price (down from GBX 5,500 ($71.87)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Friday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,412.05 ($57.65).

RIO stock opened at GBX 3,961.50 ($51.76) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of GBX 3,489 ($45.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,039 ($65.84). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,142.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,461. The stock has a market cap of $50.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.97.

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 7 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,808 ($62.83), for a total value of £336.56 ($439.78).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

