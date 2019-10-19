UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded UCB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of UCB stock opened at $73.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.05 and a 200 day moving average of $78.65. UCB has a 12 month low of $68.95 and a 12 month high of $88.67.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

