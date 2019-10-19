Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) Hits Market Capitalization of $119,783.00

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. During the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market capitalization of $119,783.00 and approximately $221.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care. The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info.

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

