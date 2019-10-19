Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.00, but opened at $20.52. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a negative rating on the stock. Under Armour shares last traded at $19.69, with a volume of 4,087,258 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UAA. ValuEngine lowered Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,861,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,635,000 after acquiring an additional 515,462 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,113,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,187,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,457,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,735,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,989,000 after acquiring an additional 74,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

