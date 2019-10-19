Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,060 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Bank of America dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

NYSE UNP opened at $161.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.82. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $128.08 and a 12-month high of $180.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.05%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.