Unit (NYSE:UNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Unit (NYSE:UNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unit Corporation is a diversified energy company engaged through its subsidiaries in the exploration for and production of oil and natural gas, the acquisition of producing oil and natural gas properties, the contract drilling of onshore oil and natural gas wells, and the gathering and processing of natural gas. Its principal areas of operations are located in the Anadarko and Arkoma Basins, which cover portions of Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and Arkansas and has additional producing properties located in other states, including but not limited to, New Mexico, Louisiana, North Dakota, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Alabama and Mississippi. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UNT. Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Unit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

NYSE:UNT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.56. 493,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Unit has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $25.84.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.61 million. Unit had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Unit will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Frank Q. Young acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,848 shares in the company, valued at $284,543.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Unit by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Unit by 164.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 17,199 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unit by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 37,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unit by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 74,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 22,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Unit Company Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

