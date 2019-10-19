United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.16

United American Healthcare Corp (OTCMKTS:UAHC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.07. United American Healthcare shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 111 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.16.

United American Healthcare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UAHC)

United American Healthcare Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to the medical device industry in the United States. The company offers laser-based metal fabrication services; and supplies precision components to customers developing products for use in a range of medical specialties, including cardiology, neurology, orthopedics, gynecology, ophthalmology, and urology.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for United American Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United American Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.