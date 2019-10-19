United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Raised to $118.00

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $117.00 to $118.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on United Continental from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Cowen set a $96.00 target price on United Continental and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on United Continental from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Continental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.

United Continental stock opened at $90.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.20. United Continental has a 52 week low of $77.02 and a 52 week high of $97.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 6.60%. United Continental’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Continental will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

In other United Continental news, COO Gregory L. Hart sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $467,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,292.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.85, for a total value of $90,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,056 shares of company stock worth $647,516 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of United Continental in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of United Continental in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of United Continental by 218.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of United Continental by 40.5% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of United Continental in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

