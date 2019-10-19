United Internet (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €51.70 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €51.70 ($60.12) target price on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UTDI. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €42.62 ($49.56).

Shares of UTDI stock opened at €35.52 ($41.30) on Tuesday. United Internet has a one year low of €24.21 ($28.15) and a one year high of €35.99 ($41.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €32.45 and a 200 day moving average price of €31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

