UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Director Richard T. Burke Sells 25,000 Shares

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total transaction of $5,914,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 163,331 shares in the company, valued at $38,637,581.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE UNH opened at $245.34 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.54%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $281.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $299.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.84.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

