UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Lifted by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,966 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $227.55 per share, for a total transaction of $455,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,986.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total value of $5,914,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 163,331 shares in the company, valued at $38,637,581.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $11,838,120. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH opened at $245.34 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $232.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets cut UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $292.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $299.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.84.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

