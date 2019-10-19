Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Unity Biotechnology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of UBX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.02. The company had a trading volume of 141,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,585. Unity Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $17.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $305.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of -0.19.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 164,400.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 246.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 29,354 shares in the last quarter. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

