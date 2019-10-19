Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Univest Financial stock opened at $24.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $731.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.80. Univest Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.10 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 24.51%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,492,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 446,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,733,000 after acquiring an additional 192,707 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,071,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,476,000 after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 106,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 43,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.