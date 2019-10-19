Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.45% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Unum Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel immunotherapy products of immune system to cure cancer. The company’s program consists of ACTR087 rituximab, ACTR707 RITUXIMAB, ACTR087 SEA-BCMA which are in clinical stage. Unum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

UMRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Unum Therapeutics to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Unum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

UMRX stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 11,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,188. Unum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $50.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Unum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.49% and a negative return on equity of 75.60%. The company had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMRX. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Unum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Unum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 18,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

