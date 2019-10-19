US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US Ecology, Inc., formerly known as American Ecology Corporation, provides radioactive, PCB, hazardous, and non-hazardous waste services to commercial and government customers throughout the United States. The Company operates through its subsidiaries and provides its services to steel mills, medical and academic institutions, refineries, chemical manufacturing facilities and the nuclear power industry. Its subsidiaries include US Ecology Nevada, Inc., US Ecology Washington, Inc., US Ecology Texas, Inc., US Ecology Idaho, Inc., and US Ecology Field Services, Inc. The Company operates through two business segments: operating disposal facilities and non-operating disposal facilities. US Ecology, Inc. is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ECOL. ValuEngine upgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. US Ecology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

ECOL stock opened at $64.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. US Ecology has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $75.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.94 and its 200 day moving average is $60.60.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. US Ecology had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. US Ecology’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that US Ecology will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in US Ecology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in US Ecology by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in US Ecology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in US Ecology by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in US Ecology by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

